‘My husband, former Clatsop County District Attorney Josh Marquis, was feted at the Elks last Saturday,” Cindy Price wrote, “with distinguished author Buzz Bissinger (‘Friday Night Lights,’ ‘A Prayer for the City,’ ‘Three Nights in August,’ ‘Father’s Day’) as emcee, music by guitarist David Crabtree, and dinner by Carruthers Restaurant and friends of Josh.
“Josh and I both are on to new endeavors: Josh as director of legal affairs at Animal Wellness Action, and I as a member of the Astoria Planning Commission — while continuing to head the restoration of the Astoria Ferry.”
“Great friends and colleagues,” she added, “make it easier for your husband to retire from a job he loved for decades.”
