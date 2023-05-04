Ear: Tree

Oregon, being prime tree country for centuries, has a fairly ancient Douglas fir tree, the Grandma Tree, near the headwaters of North Fork Coquille River in Coos County, thought to be about 1,100 years old . But it's still a youngster compared to 4,850-year-old Methuselah, a bristlecone pine in California (location kept secret), thought of as the world's oldest tree.

But soon Methuselah may have to step aside and give up the title, as now there is a Patagonian cypress contender in Chile that is believed to be older, named great-grandfather, sciencealert.com reports. Great-grandfather has persevered, despite being heavily logged and having its trunk chopped to build houses and ships.

Elleda Wilson is an editorial assistant for The Astorian and author of the award-winning In One Ear community column. Contact her at 971-704-1718 or ewilson@dailyastorian.com.