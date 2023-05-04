Oregon, being prime tree country for centuries, has a fairly ancient Douglas fir tree, the Grandma Tree, near the headwaters of North Fork Coquille River in Coos County, thought to be about 1,100 years old . But it's still a youngster compared to 4,850-year-old Methuselah, a bristlecone pine in California (location kept secret), thought of as the world's oldest tree.
But soon Methuselah may have to step aside and give up the title, as now there is a Patagonian cypress contender in Chile that is believed to be older, named great-grandfather, sciencealert.com reports. Great-grandfather has persevered, despite being heavily logged and having its trunk chopped to build houses and ships.
Anibal Henriquez, a park warden, discovered the tree in 1972 while on patrol in the forest, which is 500 miles south of Santiago. His nephew, Jonathan Barichivich, grew up playing in the forest, and is now one of the scientists studying the species. He and another scientist extracted a sample from the rings of great-grandfather in 2020, but the drill wasn't long enough to reach the center of the 13-foot diameter trunk.
The sample they did get was an estimated 2,400 years old, so "80% of the possible trajectories show the tree would be 5,000 years old," Barichivich said. As an estimate, though, it's not official … yet. (Photo: Martin Bernetti/AFP)