A morsel from The Daily Morning Astorian, March 2, 1889:
• The phonograph opens a new possibility to reporters. Instead of writing hurriedly with a pencil on scraps of paper, he can calmly talk his items into a phonograph ... A man can't go back on his own words. There are great possibilities in the phonograph.
• Thomas Edison would certainly agree, and he took his invention to the Scientific American offices in New York City. "Mr. Thomas A. Edison recently came into this office," the publication proclaimed in December 1877, "placed a little machine on our desk, turned a crank, and the machine inquired as to our health, asked how we liked the phonograph, informed us that it was very well, and bid us a cordial good night." It was a hit.
The Edison Speaking Phonograph Company was established on Jan. 24, 1878, and he received a patent on the phonograph on Feb. 19, 1878. The early machines had a cylinder covered with aluminum foil, which could only be played a few times, and was quite difficult to operate. It became a novelty item and Edison moved on.
Almost a decade went by, during which others had made some improvements on his invention, one of them being the more durable wax cylinder for recording. He wouldn't collaborate with anyone, so on Oct. 8, 1887, the Edison Phonograph Co. was formed to market his machine.
By May 1888, he had introduced the Improved Phonograph, and soon after that, the Perfected Phonograph. His motto was, "I want a phonograph in every home ..." (Photo: Thomas Edison National Historic Park)