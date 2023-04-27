Ear: Republic

A snippet from The Daily Morning Astorian, Tuesday, April 28, 1885: “Mrs. B. Nichols ... has a jar of butter that was saved from the wreck of the Great Republic six years ago (April 19, 1879). Her husband was working on one of the tugs that went to the rescue of the passengers ... and while aboard ... took the butter and sent it to her. The butter has a gilt edge appearance, and smells sweet ..."

Launched in 1866, the steamer was the largest commercial passenger sidewheel steamer built in the U.S. to date, according to a 2012 story by Robert Wells for The Oregonian. The 380-foot long ship’s engine was connected to two 40-foot paddle wheels, and the vessel could trundle along at 9 miles an hour for 33 days.

Tags

