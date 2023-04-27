A snippet from The Daily Morning Astorian, Tuesday, April 28, 1885: “Mrs. B. Nichols ... has a jar of butter that was saved from the wreck of the Great Republic six years ago (April 19, 1879). Her husband was working on one of the tugs that went to the rescue of the passengers ... and while aboard ... took the butter and sent it to her. The butter has a gilt edge appearance, and smells sweet ..."
Launched in 1866, the steamer was the largest commercial passenger sidewheel steamer built in the U.S. to date, according to a 2012 story by Robert Wells for The Oregonian. The 380-foot long ship’s engine was connected to two 40-foot paddle wheels, and the vessel could trundle along at 9 miles an hour for 33 days.
In 1867, the Great Republic began regularly scheduled service to Japan and China. By 1878, the use of propellers made the General Republic outdated, and it was sold to move passengers and freight from San Francisco to Portland. It was the first such voyage that was her undoing.
All was well when they crossed the Columbia River Bar. It was a clear, calm night. Not so much on board, however, as the captain and the pilot disagreed on the location of Sand Island — a moot point, since Sand Island found them, and they ran hard aground.
Local tugs came and picked up all of the almost 900 passengers. The crew, who stayed aboard, was finally forced to abandon the ship, which was breaking up and sinking. All went smoothly until the very last boat, which, caught in a heavy sea, overturned and killed 11 crewmembers.
Portions of the ship are possibly still visible at very low tide. Invisible and, to date, lost, is the Great Republic’s “treasure tank,” which, according to Wells, is still somewhere on the river bottom.