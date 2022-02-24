"As I read your recent In One Ear," Tim Dixon wrote, "I was reminded of a note in a journal I have that belonged to my great-grandpa, Thaddeus Steven Trullinger (TST), son of John Corse Trullinger (Astoria businessman, entrepreneur and mayor), and thought you might find it of interest …"
"General U.S. Grant sailed from San Francisco on the steamer St. Paul calleed at Astoria," Thaddeus wrote. "Made a speach at the 9th Dock. He greete al the people, and shook hands with all the school kids and kissed many of the girls. TST shook hands with Gen. Grant. He arrived in Portland Oct. 14th 1879."
The encounter in Astoria was on Oct. 13; young Thaddeus (1867 — 1944), was around 12 years old when he wrote the journal entry.
But Gen. Grant was no stranger to Astoria. He visited merchant Adam Van Dusen's (1823 — 1884) Uppertown store in the early 1850s. In fact, the Oregon Encyclopedia says Grant, when stationed at Fort Vancouver, which was then in Oregon Territory, not only visited Astoria, he wanted to settle in Oregon.
"The fact is, my dear wife," he wrote in a letter, "that if you and our little boys were here I should not want to leave here for some years to come." However, he was reassigned to California in 1853. And then there was The Late Unpleasantness (aka the Civil War) and becoming president.
Aside from his 1879 visit, Grant did not return to Oregon again, and died in 1885.