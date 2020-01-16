Astoria has become a hot spot stop for cruise ships (possibly 35 this year), with their thousands of passengers. But one can't help but wonder: What on earth do they do with all that garbage?
Well, in a big step in the right direction to reduce plastic waste, Norwegian Cruise Lines has eliminated single-use plastic bottles across its 17-ship fleet (single-use straws are already gone), MaritimeExecutive.com reports (bit.ly/nomoplastic). The Norwegian Encore is pictured, courtesy of ncl.com
The cruise line has partnered with JUST Goods Inc. (justwater.com), which makes paper carton-packed water (pictured). The carton is made of 82 percent renewable materials and is refillable and recyclable.
Also this year — continuing to set a good example — Norwegian plans to get rid of single-use plastic shampoo and conditioner bottles. Godt jobbet!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.