Upon reading, "The Port of Yokohama will play host to a colossal, walking Gundam robot for a year starting this October," on NewAtlas.com (bit.ly/PortGundam), the Ear immediately wondered what kind of amazing new-fangled port equipment they were talking about.
Uh, no. In case you didn't know (as the Ear certainly didn't), the Japanese are passionate about Yoshiyuki Tomino's Gundam anime TV series about giant sword-fighting robots, which inspired later mega-bot hits like Transformers.
This particular gargantuan Gundam robot (yes, there were three others), is being built by Gundam Factory Yokohama, which provided the image shown. It will be 60 feet tall, have 24 degrees of motion, weigh 25 tons, and be able to walk. There will be no sword-wielding, thankfully.
Its hands alone are 6.5 feet tall and weigh around 440 pounds. Gundam will probably scare the living you-know-what out of anyone around it when the attraction opens on Oct. 1.
Can you imagine being out at sea, sailing into port, and seeing that thing moving around on one of the docks? Better yet, can you imagine one of these at the Port of Astoria?
