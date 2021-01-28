Fun rerun: "The late John Newton made his prized weapon in his wood shop," Marian Soderberg noted, referring to a possible forerunner of the contemporary clam gun.
"John donated it to Allan Doney at one of the clambakes held by Ken Doney (pictured, with the 'weapon'), Allan's brother, at Roxy's Motel in Seaside."
"Legend has it that Allan was a champion clam digger," Marian recalled, "because of this doomsday weapon."
"According to bona fide witnesses, clams actually came up to the surface to check it out," Ken explained, "even though the Chief Mama Clam kept warning them to flee if they ever saw that old Mr. Doney in the surf."
"We are assured that this is not 'fake news,'" quipped Marian. (In One Ear, 3/17/17)