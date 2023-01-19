Many know that Finland is considered the happiest country on earth, but few have given a good explanation of why they're so happy.
Thanks to Astorian Walter Waite, who pointed out an article on CNBC.com by Frank Martela. Martela is a philosopher, author, psychology researcher and lecturer at Aalto University in Finland, who explains it's about what Finns don't do that keeps them happy.
First, Finns don't compare themselves to others, and he refers to a famous line of Finnish poetry, "Kell' onni on, se onnen kätkeköön," which essentially means, "Don’t compare or brag about your happiness." Finns "really take this to heart," Martela said.
Second, Finns don't "overlook the benefits of nature." A 2021 survey showed Finns appreciate nature for providing "peace of mind, energy and relaxation." Not to mention, taking walks, etc., is good for anyone's well-being overall.
Third, Finns "don’t break the community circle of trust." Research reveals that the higher trust levels are in a country, the higher the level of happiness. An international lost wallet experiment was conducted in 16 cities in 2022, and 11 out of 12 wallets were returned in Helsinki. He suggests small acts of kindness to strangers and community service are a good way to begin building trust.
Now that you know what not to do, you can get started on the pathway to be as happy as the Finns. Onnea!