Lest you forget to show the love, Oregon Territory became Oregon state on Feb. 14, 1859.
Many things, aside from celebrating large rodents, make up the Beaver State. For instance, six of the seeds that went to the moon and back in 1971 are planted in Oregon; one of those moon trees grows in Salem.
Did you know Mount Hood last erupted (quietly) in 1865? Also explosive, Oregon didn't regulate dynamite for 100 years after it was invented. Train robbers, jail breakers and hooligans were delighted; others, less so.
Oregon didn't have a gold rush, but there was a uranium rush during the Cold War. Did you know the name Portland won out on a coin toss? Otherwise the city would have been called Boston.
And last, but not least, the pièce de résistance quirky law: Dead people are not required to serve on a jury. They will, undoubtedly, be relieved.
Anyway, happy 162nd birthday, Oregon! (bit.ly/Ore01, bit.ly/Ore02, bit.ly/ORE03, bit.ly/ORE04)