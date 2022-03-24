A story in The Daily Morning Astorian on March 24, 1885, was a harbinger of things to come.
On March 23, when M. Conley was lighting the street lamps on the corner of what are now Commercial and 11th streets, a puff of smoke and flames in the office of nearby Bain's Planing Mill caught his attention. The fire alarm was sounded immediately.
Within a few minutes, "over 1,000 people were on the ground." The fire quickly covered the front of the wooden building, and a hotel next door was at imminent risk.
Circumstances worked against Astoria's fire department. It was dead low tide, so they couldn't easily access water to put out the blaze. Then the hose burst open in several spots. Eventually, they got three streams of water going, but even so, there was no saving the mill, and the fire was advancing.
Within half an hour of the fire starting, the whole city was illuminated, the mill and hotel were lost, and the flames jumped to a house, the Baptist Church and another building.
"Everyone lent a willing hand, and by the most strenuous efforts the fire was kept within bounds," the newspaper reported. " … A breeze sprang up from the northeast, and sent clouds of cinders and half burned shingles flying over the roofs far beyond the new schoolhouse. Every roof had men posted on it, wetting it down and ready to put out the first brand that fell …"
An an hour and a half after the fire started, it was essentially out. The city was safe. The conflagration turned out to be arson, and those who lost their homes or businesses were all underinsured.
The lessons offered here were that cisterns were needed for fires at low tide, and that "it is poor economy to have rotten hose bursting under no more than ordinary pressure." Whether or not they fixed those problems was moot: An enormous out-of-control fire ravaged Astoria in 1888. They were just lucky, this time.