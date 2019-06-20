An advertisement in the same edition of The Daily Morning Astorian piqued this writer’s curiosity: “Boat Building — Jos. P. Leathers. Formerly over Arndt & Ferchen’s Machine shop, is building first class boats in the shop formerly occupied by M. Johnson on Concomly Street (now Astor Street). … Model, material and finish first class.”
According to “An Illustrated History of the State of Oregon,” Joe Leathers was born in Redwood City, California, in 1859. At the age of 16, he headed for San Francisco and apprenticed himself for four years to Thomas Vice, a boat builder, to learn the trade.
He came to Astoria in 1881, and was a journeyman with William Howard in 1882, then joined a partnership with his brother, Richard M. Leathers, and they opened a small boat building and repair shop.
Something went amiss. The partnership broke up in July 1883, and Joe Leathers opened his own boat building shop. Apparently, his brother did, as well, because he’s listed as having a shop on Lafayette Street (Seventh Street now) in a business gazetteer, suggesting a bit of rancorous sibling rivalry.
Richard dropped into obscurity, while Joe became a prominent Astoria boat builder. One of his most famous vessels was the Electric, “a handsome little propeller,” built for Capt. E. C. Fisher, which “Lewis & Dryden’s Marine History of the Pacific Northwest” also described as “one of the best steamers of her class on the lower river.”
Other boats and steamers he built include the Wenona, R. Miller, R. P. Elmore, Sea Foam and the Hattie. He was also very well known for his small fishing boats; using up to 15 employees, he could build an average of about 12 per month during the busy season.
The prolific boat builder became quite prosperous at his trade, and owned city and county adjoining properties, plus 160 acres of timberland.
“In his business relations, Mr. Leathers has overcome many difficulties,” the Illustrated History of the State of Oregon concluded, “but by hard work and persistent effort, paying the closest attention to detail, he has built up a name and reputation throughout the Northwest.” (bit.ly/JLeathers1, bit.ly/JLeathers2, bit.ly/LewDry)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.