"Harvey has always loved everything trucks," his mother, Lauren Schneider, wrote. "He loves firetrucks, garbage trucks, tow trucks, excavators. He was a fire truck for Halloween this year.
"When his third birthday was coming up, I wanted to do something creative, since I wasn’t going to be able to have family and friends over due to social distancing. My cousin shared a post on Facebook from a fire department on the East Coast mentioning the idea of doing a fire truck drive-by on kids’ birthdays, and so I emailed the Astoria Fire Department and asked if they would be open to the idea, although I totally understand if they have more important things to do — like fight fires.
"They loved the idea, and went above and beyond, bringing not one but two fire trucks and a special birthday bag with a really nice fire truck toy in it. Harvey was a little dumbfounded, but loved it. He enjoys watching the video of him with the firetruck and firefighters over and over with a big grin on his face." Photos are courtesy of the Astoria Fire Department and Lauren Schneider.
"Thank you, Astoria Fire Department, for making Harvey’s day so unbelievably special," Lauren added. "You guys are his heroes. Such a memorable birthday!"
