An interesting tidbit appeared in the Ear's email from SatelliteInternet.com with the captivating title of "States with the Most Bigfoot Sightings in 2020" (bit.ly/mostbigfoot).
The "states with the most Bigfoot sightings overall" are Washington (676), California (445) and Florida (328). On this list, Oregon comes in sixth.
However, on the "states with the most Bigfoot sightings by population" list, Washington is still first, but Oregon is second, with 254 sightings.
In case you're wondering, the figures come from the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization (bfro.net). Clatsop County has had only eight reported sightings, the last in 2010. However, there was a dandy Class A sighting in Vernonia in 2018 (bit.ly/VernBig):
"I let my dog out at about 6 a.m. this morning," the woman reporting the incident wrote. "He usually stays out one to two hours, but demanded back in immediately.
"About 7:30 a.m., and there was the strong smell of sewage, and I could hear branches breaking along the side of my home; nothing new, as deer go by often. I didn't think too much of it.
"I got up and went to the bathroom, as I was walking in I could see something, and took a closer look. A large animal, blackish, walking upright going up the hill into the cemetery behind my home."
If you really don't want to see Bigfoot, though, you might want to go to Rhode Island, Delaware or North Dakota. Sightings in those spots are in the single digits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.