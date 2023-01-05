Looks like Haystack Rock was ready for its closeup, as it appears in a cameo in the trailer for the latest director M. Night Shyamalan bone chiller for Universal Pictures, "Knock at the Cabin," The Oregonian reports. Shyamalan also co-wrote the screenplay, which is based on the novel "The Cabin at the End of the World" by Paul Tremblay.
Here's part of the official synopsis: "While vacationing at a remote cabin, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand that the family make an unthinkable choice ... "
More specifically, in dialogue from the trailer: "We're not here to hurt you, but you have to stay here in the cabin with us. Families throughout history have been chosen to make this decision. Your family must choose to willingly sacrifice one of the three of you to prevent the apocalypse ... "
The film stars Dave Bautista (Drax, of the "Guardians of the Galaxy" franchise) and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley, of the "Harry Potter" franchise).
After wondering when a film crew was in Oregon to shoot Haystack Rock, IMDb.com was consulted. As it turns out, the movie was filmed from April to June 2022 and, under filming locations, there's not a peep about Cannon Beach — only New Jersey is mentioned. So how Haystack Rock was thought of, and included, remains a mystery. For now, anyway.
Can't wait to see it? "Knock at the Cabin" opens on Feb. 3. (Screenshot: Courtesy of Universal Pictures)