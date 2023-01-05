Ear: Haystack

Looks like Haystack Rock was ready for its closeup, as it appears in a cameo in the trailer for the latest director M. Night Shyamalan bone chiller for Universal Pictures, "Knock at the Cabin," The Oregonian reports. Shyamalan also co-wrote the screenplay, which is based on the novel "The Cabin at the End of the World" by Paul Tremblay.

Here's part of the official synopsis: "While vacationing at a remote cabin, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand that the family make an unthinkable choice ... "

Elleda Wilson is an editorial assistant for The Astorian and author of the award-winning In One Ear community column. Contact her at 971-704-1718 or ewilson@dailyastorian.com.