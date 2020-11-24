Fun rerun: A little feel-good gem, brought to the Ear's attention by Judith Niland: "This is what being human is," Angelsea Keim posted on Facebook Nov. 7, describing her photo, which is shown.
"This gentleman is picking an older woman up who missed the last bus in Astoria on this chilly November evening. I overheard him tell her he had called ahead, and had the bus (was) waiting for her in Warrenton, and planned to drive her to meet them in his personal car.
"They didn’t know each other, there was no one around, no one to notice. He didn't need to help her. He could have easily turned his back, ignoring her, as she stood alone out on the curb waiting for a bus that would never come. He could have just gone home … but he chose kindness.
"A few minutes of your life in service to another, choosing compassion and kindness, when it may be easier not to — to me, this is what being human is. #bekind … #actsofservice … #truehumanityisaliveandwell" (In One Ear, 11/16/18)
