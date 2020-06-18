Fun rerun: A story in last week’s Daily Astorian about Haystack Rock reminded Mert Norman about her father's adventure with the famous 235-foot tall landmark. She dug around until she found a story from the Astoria Budget, dated July 16, 1927:
"Arriving from Europe a few days before, Arthur Petersen (pictured), visited Cannon Beach and ... undertook the ascent of Haystack Rock. Without alpine equipment, he found a favorable ledge leading to the summit, which he attained in 20 minutes, to the surprise and terror of those watching on the beach."
Mert said another article reported he was the first to make the climb. But why did he do it? Being fresh from Germany, he only spoke a few words of English, and didn't know it wasn't allowed.
"He just took his shoes off and climbed right up," Mert chuckled. (In One Ear, 4/22/11)
