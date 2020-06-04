From The Daily Morning Astorian June 4, 1884:
• There was a rumor on the streets that Capt. Grounds of the Lillian was drowned. As he denied it in the afternoon, it is evident that someone was mistaken. He certainly ought to know whether he was drowned or not.
Note: The propellor steamer Lillian, built for Capt. Thomas Orcutt, was launched at Rainier in 1882 and later sold to Knappton Mills & Lumber Co., which was when Capt. Grounds took her over.
The son of Capt. Brazil Grounds, a Columbia River pioneer, Capt. Frank Grounds, a master and engineer, was born in Portland in 1859.
His first steam boating experience was on the Eagle on the Columbia River, and afterward he ran a number of small steamers out of Astoria before taking command of the Lillian. Capt. Grounds sailed her for Knappton Mills until 1888, when she was sold and taken to Alaska.
He died in 1904 — whether or not by drowning is unknown. (bit.ly/LDMarine)
