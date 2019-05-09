Since Jorgen Madsen is the grand marshal at the Astoria Scandinavian Midsummer Festival this year (June 21-23), the Ear offers this tidbit from Feb. 28, 2014:
“So beautiful!” Sonja Madsen exclaimed over the tablecloth, which is shown, created by her father, Jorgen Madsen. “He just finished it, and I’m in awe. It’s just gorgeous.”
The project took him several months, Sonja told the Ear. Her father would go sit in the living room and crochet for a while, then go down to the shop and do woodwork. “You should see how tiny the crochet needle is,” she commented, and mentioned that the material he crochets with is thin, like thread. “I crochet, but I can’t do what he does, and his hands are way bigger than mine.”
So how did her father discover crocheting? “Years ago, while driving bus for Tongue Point, he got tired of just sitting there while he waited for the kids, so he taught himself to crochet,” she explained. Which didn’t surprise her a bit, as idle hands were a rarity in her household when she was growing up. “We were always encouraged to be doing something with our hands while watching TV when we were kids.”
The tablecloth is actually going to be a gift for a cousin in Denmark. The photo was taken right after he made the last stitch, “so it’s not even pressed yet,” Sonja noted. “It was pretty exciting to see it on the living room table. I’m so proud of him, and he’s quite talented.”
“You should see his woodwork!” she added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.