Gun rerun: On June 21, 1942, a Japanese I-25 submarine snuck close to the Oregon Coast through a fishing fleet, to avoid minefields, then fired its 5.5-inch deck gun at Fort Stevens, without even taking aim.
Fortunately, the only damage to the fort from the shelling was to the backstop of the baseball diamond. The incident also created some craters on the beach and marshes around Battery Russell. Some even say a shell or two even landed in Coffenbury Lake. If so, they're still there.
Other minor casualties were a nicked power line, and a soldier who cut his head while rushing to his battle station. Fort Stevens did not fire back, as the fort's commander didn't want to give away their location.
A photo of Paul F. Laughman, shown, was posted on Facebook by his son, Thomas Laughman. His father is holding a piece of shrapnel and standing in one of the craters, about 100 yards southwest of big gun No. 12 at Battery Russell, shortly after the bombing.
"My father came to the West as a member of the Civilian Conservation Corps from Ohio," Thomas explained. "(He) was trained and served at Fort Stevens as a gunnery aide at Battery Russell, but mostly laid mines in the river to prevent Japanese ships from entering. He worked in the cold Columbia River. He was young and strong and did his job without complaint, as our entire life in the U.S. was at risk.
"When the war ended, he was a civil servant with base Astoria, Tongue Point, and serviced the (U.S.) Coast Guard cutters and tenders," Thomas continued. "He also serviced the lighthouses on the Oregon Coast for many years. He died at age 90, in 2008. He was a proud man and a great father. He served his country well, and raised 12 children."
To quote Paul Harvey, "Now you know the rest of the story." (historylink.org/File/7217) (In One Ear, 6/21/2013)