The 380-foot steamship Great Republic, probably the largest U.S.-built commercial vessel at the time, with about 1,250 passengers aboard, became, instead, one of largest shipwrecks on the lower Columbia River, on April 16, 1879. Why? Because of a stubborn pilot.
"I gave the steamer over to pilot Thomas Doig at the automatic buoy at 11:30 Friday night," Capt. James Carroll, the ship's master, said in his statement, which appeared in The Daily Astorian on April 22.
"… The first and third officers, freight clerk and myself were on the lookout. I had a pair of glasses, and was the first to discover Sand Island, and found the bearing all right. I reported Sand Island to the pilot; he had not seen it.
"We ran along probably two minutes. I told the pilot (I) thought he was getting too close to the island, and he had better haul her up. He replied, 'I think we are not in far enough.'
"A minute after, I told him to port his helm, and put it hard a-port, as I think you are getting too near to the island. He made no reply, but ran along about five minutes then he put his helm hard a-port.
"The vessel was swinging up, heading toward Astoria, but the ebb tide caught her on the starboard bow, and being so much nearer the island than expected, set her on the spit …
"We had no chance to get the vessel off that night." Or at any other time, for that matter, despite the best efforts of several tugs, and the heavy seas broke her up.
No passengers were killed in the incident, but 11 crew members drowned who were in the last boat to leave the ship; pirates looted the stranded vessel before soldiers could arrive to guard it; and luggage floated off and was found as far away as Oysterville, Washington. The ship's treasure of millions in silver and gold from mines and mints is still lost.