Fun rerun: It's time for a tsunami debris roundup, since the flotsam is landing (or still floating) all over the North Coast, and beyond, after Japan's March 2011 tsunami.
Jim Furnish found the large upside-down boat dock (pictured) in Gearhart June 28. The stamps and writing on the tires are in Japanese.
KPTV reported that a 30- to 40-foot boat with Japanese writing, floating bow up, has been spotted about 1,800 miles off the Pacific Northwest coast. A large school of Dorado fish seems to be tagging along.
The Grass Roots Garbage Gang of Long Beach, Washington, picked up a truly creepy mannequin head (pictured, inset).
The Anchorage Daily News mentions a 24-foot fiberglass boat that washed up in Alaska. Even after being scraped and pressure washed, "it's really stinky."
And it keeps on rolling in. (In One Ear, 7/6/2012)
