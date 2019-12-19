"We have a house in Bay City that we love," Christine Nickerson wrote. "In the past couple of weeks I have brought friends and family to the coast, and we spent time at local stores in Rockaway Beach."
On Dec. 8, she spent the day Christmas shopping, carefully picking out items her family and friends loved at each store they had visited. "It is just one of those special years where I 'nailed' it on my Christmas gifts," she observed.
Packing up the truck to head home to Sherwood, she put the gifts in a plastic bin that she secured with duct tape in the back of the truck. But when they stopped in Tillamook, she realized the tailgate was open … and the bin was gone.
They drove back and forth to Bay City three times searching for the bin, but to no avail. On the road again, she posted on all of the local community Facebook pages, asking if anyone had found the bin.
"A couple of hours later, we were having a very sad dinner out," Christine recalled, "and someone on Facebook commented that she found my bin, and to contact her."
It turned out that Bob Woldt of Bay City found the bin on the highway in Bay City and, worried it would cause a wreck, he picked it up. Inside was a receipt from the store Little White Church. Bob called the store, and a woman there was able to track down Christine's name.
After that, a Facebook search revealed Christine's posts looking for the lost bin, and Bob and Christine were able to connect.
Bob assured her that her presents were not only safe, they were undamaged. Christine had the chance to meet him and offer her heartfelt thanks last weekend, when she retrieved her Christmas treasures.
"… People seem to be encouraged by Bob's act of kindness," she added. "It's one of those stories that warms our hearts, especially at Christmastime."
