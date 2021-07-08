Fun rerun: For maritime instruction, a dandy tome is "How to Avoid Huge Ships," by Capt. John W. Trimmer.
Nonsensically, on Amazon.com, new copies cost $165.99; used are $199.69. Pictured, the book's cover and a reader’s illustration of an imaginary diagram.
The book, which is actually a serious primer on how pleasure boaters can avoid being flattened by a huge ship, set off a cackle-fest of over 1,400 snarky reviews. Some examples:
"Given that there is a huge ship bearing down on me RIGHT NOW I am extremely disappointed that I cannot get inst…"
"I found 'Chapter 3: Relocate to Arizona' particularly helpful."
"I'm very much scared of ships. I live over 100 miles inland and at 6,000 feet elevation, but one can never be too careful!" (Verified purchaser) (In One Ear, 2/22/2013)