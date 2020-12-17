"A year and a half ago, Jim Furnish was diagnosed as cancer-free and in good health," his friend, Stewart Schultz, wrote. "He spent that time enjoying life in Gearhart, where he has lived for nearly his entire 70 years, and worked as a self-employed commercial fisherman, an able hand on fishing boats and a professional clam digger."
Jim, who is pictured with Jo Ann Murray, is also the founder of the A Million Friends of Gearhart Facebook page, which is a treasure trove of information about the town's community, history and traditions.
"Jim was able to continue working to support himself and pay his medical debts until a few weeks ago, when symptoms returned," Stewart explained. "After two weeks in a Portland hospital, he was diagnosed with new metastatic cancers in his liver and pelvic bone. These will be treated as much as is possible with the usual methods (surgery, chemotherapy, radiation).
"Although the prognosis is not encouraging, there is room for hope, and at present Jim is able to continue to enjoy his home in Gearhart and his family and many friends. However, he and his doctors anticipate that he will be permanently unable to continue working to support himself during treatment and recovery, which might continue for the rest of his life.
"At the moment he can still walk and drive, though with difficulty because of chronic pain and weakness. He has a very small Social Security allowance, not enough to support himself, his savings have long been exhausted on previous treatments and recovery, and his family's ability to help is limited."
A GoFundMe account has been set up for Jim at bit.ly/JimFurnish. If you would like to contact him directly, his mailing address is P.O. Box 2013, Gearhart, OR., 97138
"If you know Jim, or are able to help," Stewart added, "please feel free to donate whatever amount you can spare."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.