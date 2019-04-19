Girl Scout Ella Zilli, an eighth-grader who lives in Astoria, has chosen running a Peanut Butter and Jelly Food Drive for her Girl Scout Silver Award Project, which entails doing something to make your community better.
“I am doing the drive in eight schools in Clatsop County and one school in Tillamook County, as well,” she wrote. “All the jars of peanut butter and jelly that I collect at the schools will be donated to local food banks to benefit people in need.
“The schools that I am doing the drive in are: Astoria High School, Astoria Middle School, Lewis and Clark Elementary School, Astor Elementary School, Broadway Middle School, Seaside Heights Elementary School, Gearhart Elementary School, Hilda Lahti Elementary School and Garibaldi Grade School.” The school drive ends April 26, so you still have time to donate.
She’s also doing a Peanut Butter and Jelly Drive in the Tillamook, Seaside and Astoria Safeways from morning till afternoon on Saturday. There will be a Girl Scout table at the entry of each Safeway, and collection bins nearby.
“I will personally be at the Seaside drive in the morning and the Astoria drive in the afternoon on Saturday,” Ella added, “so please visit your local Safeway during the day to find the Girl Scout table.”
