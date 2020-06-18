At last, another blip on the Goonies 2 horizon. Adam F. Goldberg, creator of the ABC series "The Goldbergs," let the cat out of the bag that he's been working for years on an idea to pitch to "The Goonies" director Richard Donner for the ever-anticipated sequel, according to SlashFilm.com (bit.ly/goldgoon).
Goldberg also made public some concept art (part of the image is shown, courtesy of Slashfilm.com) created by Michael Barnard. The logo on the skull, which is in Spanish, translated says: "One mistake shall rain down fear / Feel the wrath of the Devil's Tears." No explanation of the meaning was forthcoming.
Recently he tweeted: "… For the last nine years I’ve been secretly writing PART 2 for fun. It's my masterpiece. I even had a big meeting scheduled with Richard Donner … canceled 'cause of the lockdown! THE GOONIES 2 WILL happen when life resumes. Promise!!!"
Goldberg has pitched Donner before but, as Goldberg told SlashFilm.com, "Since 2006, I lay awake at night thinking — how do you beat pirate ship?" Good question.
However, Goldberg's latest pitch involves the original cast, and their relationships as grownups, with the addition of a young woman to the adventure.
So far, all of the ideas that have been presented to Donner and original movie producer Steven Spielberg haven't garnered much enthusiasm. But Goldberg remains undaunted.
"2020 may suck," he declared, "but it will also be the year I get Goonies 2 up and running!" Stay tuned.
