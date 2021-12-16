The Spokane Daily Chronicle, on Jan. 1, 1901, described the heroic actions of one of their own, Frank M. Miles, who had recently moved from Spokane to Woods, an unincorporated area just north of Pacific City.
On the afternoon of Dec. 23, 1900, Miles was taking a windy walk on Woods Beach with some small boys when he spotted the schooner Pioneer, carrying 500,000 feet of lumber, drifting aimlessly in the rough seas, distress signals flying. Miles sent the boys to a nearby settlement for help and, most importantly, ropes.
The schooner finally ran aground about 300 yards from shore, just as it was getting dark. The heavy seas compelled the sailors to climb the rigging, where they stayed; the Pioneer was being battered apart beneath them.
By then, Miles was ready. He threw off his clothes, tied a rope around his waist, gave the other end of the rope to the people who had arrived on the beach, and ran into the water. Incredibly, he made it to the vessel in the pitch dark, and called for one of the sailors to jump in and join him in the water.
As soon as the man was nearby, Miles grabbed him, tugged on the rope, and the two men were hauled ashore. Miles kept on with his grueling mission until he had rescued all nine men, which took until 5 a.m. There was no sign of the unfortunate captain.
Without Miles’ help, the men would have eventually been forced off the rigging and drowned. Or, if the ship had broken apart before they went into the water, they would have been battered to death by floating lumber.
“Mr. Miles,” the newspaper proclaimed, “… was the hero of the hour.”