Ear: Mural

"When COVID-19 hit the fan a few weeks back, our presidential leadership labeled it an Asian virus," Astoria artist and mural painter Jo Brown wrote, "and consequently, someone tagged only the Chinese worker in my long mural behind the now-closed Sears store, nothing else."

"So, I brought him back," she added, "with a Mona Lisa smile. Let's move on … we have work to do."

Elleda Wilson is an editorial assistant for The Astorian and author of the award-winning In One Ear community column. Contact her at 971-704-1718 or ewilson@dailyastorian.com.

