A friendly talking crow made the AP News circuit recently when he turned up at an elementary school in Grants Pass in November. He made himself right at home, peeking into classrooms and pecking on doors. He eventually managed to get into a fifth grade classroom, and noshed on some snacks.
The crow was quite taken with the children. He even landed on some people's heads, and was quite an enjoyable, chatty guest, aside from his swearing. Since the bird was not inclined to leave, a wildlife control from the Oregon State Police showed up, hoping to capture him. He had no luck.
The crow, whose name is "Cosmo," was actually almost 20 miles from home. He lives with wildlife rescuer JaNeal Shattuck in Williams, and is free to roam around the neighborhood and visit, which most don't mind.
But when Shattuck got back home from a Thanksgiving visit, Cosmo was gone. She was heartbroken, and posted a plea on Facebook for his return. "He’s like a person," she said, "not a bird." She and Cosmo are pictured in a photo from her Facebook page.
Eventually she found out that one disgruntled neighbor had captured Cosmo and turned him over to an animal sanctuary, and that he had been released in Grants Pass. But when he was left there, he started looking for his home almost immediately, talking to people and making a fuss.
Then Cosmo spotted and followed a van belonging to one of Shattuck's friends who lived in Grants Pass, and that's how he wound up at the school, and then in the fifth grade classroom of the friend's child.
Once the child got home and told his father the story about the talkative visiting crow, dad knew it had to be Cosmo, and let Shattuck know. Her daughter, Daphnie Colpron, arrived, and was able to capture the bird with patience and sardine offerings.
Now Cosmo is happily back at home, well in time for Christmas. However, being a sensible crow, he no longer visits the nasty neighbors who had him shanghaied. And, hopefully, they'll all live happily ever after.