Sean Astin, who played Mikey Walsh in the iconic movie, "The Goonies," posted his audition for the film — a little more than eight minutes of footage — on his Facebook page, fb.me/SeanAstinPublic, as a little fun diversion from the coronavirus pandemic.
"Hey you guuys, I’ve been waiting 35 years to share this with you!" he wrote. A screenshot from the video is shown, along with a current photo from his Facebook page.
The audition, which was shot Aug. 24, 1984, is also available on YouTube at bit.ly/Sean1984. The posting is not only a bonus for Goonies fans, it's also a plea to donate $1 to the American Red Cross (redcrossblood.org); and, if you can, to give blood, which is urgently needed.
"While we're in this tough spot," Astin noted, "may we all share a spirit of adventure!"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.