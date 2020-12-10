The cast of "The Goonies" reunited last Saturday to read the entire script of the iconic movie aloud for a fundraiser for nokidhungry.org
Comedian and Goonie fan extraordinaire Josh Gad hosted the virtual event, and subbed in as Sloth for the late John Matuszak, while British actor Cary Elwes acted as the narrator, describing the scene set ups and action.
Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Corey Feldman, Jeff Cohen, Jonathan Ke Quan, Kerri Green, Martha Plimpton, Joe Pantoliano and Robert Davi gleefully reprised their parts. A screenshot from the reading is shown.
Other actors filled in as needed for the supporting roles. For instance, Jean Smart did a bang-up job as Mama Fratelli.
You can watch the antics at bit.ly/GoonPlay, but the actual event doesn't start until almost 28 minutes in. If you want to follow along, the script is at sfy.ru/?script=goonies
As of Monday, the fundraiser managed to pull in almost $138,000. To donate, go to nokidhungry.org/goonies
