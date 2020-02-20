And, the latest Bigfoot news is: Recently, two men made a 10-minute video showing a Sasquatch-ish critter roaming around in Salt Fork State Park in Ohio; they also recorded some blood-curdling screams (bit.ly/Ograssman). A screenshot of the “Ohio Grassman” (Ohio’s version of Bigfoot) is shown.
The video has over 644,000 views on YouTube, 500 comments and was picked up by news media all over the country, and even as far away as New Zealand.
Incidentally, Ohio is a veritable hotbed of Bigfoot sightings (bfro.net/gdb/#usa), but what you see on the video, mostly, are tree trunks, while the critter plays peek-a-boo. Hoax or real? You decide.
