For Astoria history buffs, this little gem: "Port of Astoria, Astoria, Oregon, U.S.A.: Smith Point Terminal," a report prepared to attract business to the Port at the 1920 National Foreign Trade Convention in San Francisco. A photo from the report is shown.
The Port was bustling with commerce then. The waterfront had two railroad terminals (20th and 14th streets), and three privately owned wharves: the Ninth Street Dock (Geo. Sanborn & Sons, Eighth through 11th streets), the Elmore Dock (Third and Fourth streets), and the Callender Dock (14th Street).
Meanwhile, the Port had Piers 1, 2 and 3, and commercial wharves abounded, consisting of fish canning and cold storage, oil companies, grain and flour mills, coal bunkers, warehouses, marine repair plants, lumber mills and more.
The Port's final selling point was a grand plan for a Belt Line Railway to "touch every industrial site" for 20 miles of water frontage south and west — but only three miles of it were completed in 1920.
Want to read or download the report? It's a beaut, and can be found at tinyurl.com/port1920
