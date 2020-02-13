Nostalgic rerun, since presidential campaign season is upon us:
Jim Hendrickson sent in the photo shown of Robert F. Kennedy, taken by his mother, Jo Hendrickson. Kennedy came to the North Coast while running in the Oregon Democratic Party presidential primary, which he lost to Eugene McCarthy.
"Rumbling through old pictures, I stumbled upon this one my mother took back in May 1968 in downtown Astoria when Bobby Kennedy was campaigning downtown by city hall.
"She said she was working at city hall, and she rushed out to take the picture. Then later he came in and used the facilities and had a little meet and greet." What a lovely little Astoria history snippet. (In One Ear, 8/19/11)
