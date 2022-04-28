Tourist season is almost upon us, and let's hope this doesn't happen here: The Brinnon Fire Department in Washington state posted on Facebook that they, and Quilcene Fire Rescue, recently rescued a 40-ish lady who fell into a vault toilet near the top of Mount Walker, on the Olympic Peninsula.
In case you're wondering, a vault toilet is one of those waterless, non-flushing toilets, like those you see in national parks, where everything unpleasant lands in a large underground container (hence the term vault).
The madness began when the lady dropped her phone into the vault. She somehow dismantled the toilet seat and housing, and unsuccessfully used her dog's leash to go fishing for it. Next, she used the leash to support herself so she could lean in to grab it, which didn't work either, and how she wound up in the vault … head first.
She tried on her own, unsuccessfully, for 15-20 minutes to get out, and finally found her phone and called 911. Why the phone was still working is beyond comprehension, as is actually holding it.
"The crews made a makeshift cribbing platform by passing them down to the patient," the Facebook post says. "After making it tall enough for her to stand on, the crew pulled the victim to safety … The patient was washed down and given a Tyvek suit to wear."
Although she was "strongly encouraged to seek medical attention," instead, "she thanked the responders and continued her journey back to California." Pictured, first responders Antonio Rubal and Zach Torres.
"The patient was extremely fortunate not to be overcome by toxic gases," the post concluded, "or sustain injury." And, you have to wonder how she was going to explain away that Tyvek suit, especially since the story quickly went viral.