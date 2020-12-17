Fun rerun: Some holiday nostalgia, with a bit of history, to boot: "I found this card while going through my dad’s things," David Moore wrote to the Ear. He and his wife, Glenda, live in Warrenton.
The Christmas greeting, pictured, was created by his father, Donald "Mickey" Moore during the Korean War (1950-1953), where he participated in three campaigns.
The map of Korea shown notes the 38th parallel, which was the line used to divide North Korea and South Korea after World War II. The Korean War started when communist North Korea crossed the line and invaded South Korea.
"Dad had sent the card to his sister in Newfoundland, Canada, from somewhere in Korea in 1951," David explained. "She saved it and gave it back to him. I thought I would send it out one more time, and then donate it to the Korean War museum." (In One Ear, 12/14/12)
