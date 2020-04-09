Fun rerun: "Yes, you are seeing it right — a calf being transported in the back of a small Honda Fit," Astorian LaRee Johnson wrote, describing the picture shown. "We knew we were not in Astoria any more."
"While driving on a four-lane freeway with much needed pouring rain, we were headed south of Missoula, Montana," she explained. "As the scene unfolded, I tailed the car for several miles, wondering if we were seeing correctly.
"My husband, Andrew Cier, quickly got his camera out as I was driving, and began photographing livestock in cars. Although he got several shots, this one seemed particularly funny, if you note the 'tester' bumper sticker.
"Were they testing the calf-carrying capabilities of small cars?" she mused. "The billboard to the right is just out of focus, but it was for a hamburger place. I mean, what are the chances? Yep, only in Montana!" (In One Ear, 9/18/15)
