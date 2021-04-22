"On April 13, Burien, Washington resident Ken Smith hit his tee shot on the par three 15th hole at Gearhart Golf Links," Nick Nikkila wrote. "Thinking he had hit the shot too long, and over the slope at the back of the green, he turned away and walked to his cart. In doing so, he missed seeing he had achieved the holy grail of golf, a hole-in-one.
"… His tee shot had been long, landing on the slope, where it sat for a second or two before rolling back towards the green. Cliff Kilponen and I, members of the threesome nearby on the 16th tee box, watched as the ball slowly rolled down the slope onto the green and into the cup.
"The 10-15 mph wind from the north-northeast prevented Smith from hearing our yells of 'A hole-in-one!' and he drove up the cart path, still thinking his ball was somewhere beyond the green.
"I've played golf for over 50 years and this is my first hole-in-one," the happy 78-year-old Smith exclaimed when he was told.
The last time he had played that course was 40 years ago. Smith was met by Jason Bangild, PGA general manager and director of golf, who congratulated him on his feat, which was formalized by those who witnessed the shot.
"After buying a celebratory round of drinks," Nikkila added, "a still-grinning Smith was off to share his story with his wife."