For several years Aron Moxley, who was raised in Astoria, was the well-known lead vocalist of the Asian-American rock dance band, The Slants.
Well, now he's focusing on one of his other talents: Cooking. He has a successful pop-up restaurant in Portland, Stabs, which serves a spicy combination of "smoked meats and Asian eats" along with his homemade noodles.
Years ago, Aron learned to make fresh pasta when he worked at the Columbian Cafe in Astoria, so it's only fitting that he would bringing his Stabs pop-up there from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and June 11 and June 12. Watch out for kung fu movies one weekend and old biker flicks the next.
Aron will be cooking in the cafe and serving in the Voodoo Room. He is pictured with the cafe owner, Uriah Hulsey. "… Where are all my locals at!" Aron posted on his Facebook page. "Home town here we come!"
So, what's on the menu? "Texas smoked barbecue in Vietnamese banh mi sandwich," Aron said. "A choice of smoked brisket, smoked then braised pork in Buoy Beer/hoisin, cold smoked braised chicken and cold smoked braised tofu, with vermicelli salad and forbidden black rice." On the 12th, 10% of sales will go to Consejo Hispano.
Word to the wise: Bring your appetite, and be sure to get there early, before he sells out.