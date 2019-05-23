‘I’m a German from the city of Berlin who is searching for traces of an ancestor, Carl Nebe (pictured), who left his home country more than 125 years ago,” Raimo Riedel wrote. “He arrived in the New World (Ellis Island) in the year of 1893. He was of German descent, and born in 1864. He was the great-uncle of my grandmother, and a ship-carpenter by profession.”
Nebe apparently started in the Pacific Northwest, then lived in Dawson City, Canada, from 1897 to 1920, where he was digging for gold. He moved back to the Pacific Coast to work as a carpenter in the early 1920s, according to letters sent from Tacoma and Aberdeen, Washington. But where was he from 1893 to 1897?
“The reason why I contact you is an article in your newspaper dated from Dec. 18, 1895 (saying he) applied for (Astoria) land under the Homestead Law,” he explained. Could it be found? The date fit Nebe’s timeline and preferred area, the Pacific Coast.
The story in question was, indeed, in The Daily Morning Astorian archives. A Carl Nebe did file for a plot in the “southeast quarter of section 11” in Astoria. Mr. Reidel is certain that it refers to his family member, but that is all we know about his stay in Astoria.
Unfortunately, Mr. Nebe disappeared on March 2, 1923, at the age of 59, while working as a port dredge carpenter at the Port of Grays Harbor, Washington.
His body was found April 6, face down on a sand bar west of Hoquiam. It was thought he fell in the river and drowned crossing boom sticks from a lumber mill on his way to work.
The only survivors mentioned were family members in Germany. He is buried at Fern Hill Cemetery in Aberdeen.
Does anyone know anything about Carl Nebe, or his sojourn in Astoria? If you have any information at all, please contact the Ear at 971-704-1718 or ewilson@dailyastorian.com. It is important to his family.
