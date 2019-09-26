Norwegian Cruise Line has launched an Encore Moments campaign — in advance of the debut of its newest ship, the Norwegian Encore — to recognize one hometown hero from each U.S. state (plus Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico), and each Canadian province.
The 64 winners receive a three-to-five-day cruise for two on a Norwegian Cruise Line ship, plus airfare and accommodations for an award ceremony on Dec. 16 in New York City.
Everyone is encouraged to "nominate those who deserve an encore — applause — for the positive impact they have on their friends, family and communities." You have until Oct. 18 to nominate your choice (or yourself) at encoremoments.ncl.com
So … who will be Oregon's hero?
