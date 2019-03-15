‘As you may have heard, we have the distinct honor of trying to help this beautiful beaver who was found near the mouth of the Necanicum River in Seaside, downriver from where you’d expect to see one of these amazing builders,” the Wildlife Center of the North Coast (WCNC) posted on Facebook. “Our wonderful friends over at Seaside Aquarium rounded her up and got her safely into our hands.” The critter is pictured, courtesy of the WCNC.
Well, isn’t it rather odd to have a beaver roaming around on the beach? “We see beavers end up on the beach annually,” Josh Saranpaa, executive director of the wildlife center explained. “While this isn’t a good place for them to be, it is common. Sometimes heavy storms will wash them out of the rivers and onto the beach. Other times, which seems to be the case here, a predator or rival will chase them onto the beach.”
A visit to the vet on Wednesday revealed she has some pretty bad abscesses and deep punctures that probably resulted from a territorial dispute with another beaver, and she’s been put on antibiotics. What she needs now is TLC and time to recover. “Our rehab staff are going to be working hard to get her healthy,” Josh said.
If you’d like to help the wildlife center take care of patients like this beaver, you can donate at coastwildlife.org or on the WCNC Facebook page. Every contribution, no matter how small, is greatly appreciated.
