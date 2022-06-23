"Donation Day!" Laura Parker wrote June 13, about her son, Jameson. "Today these golden locks will be on their way to another kiddo in need of a hair replacement.
"When Jameson's Bacca (his grandfather, "Scotty" Parker) was diagnosed with cancer, he became aware of the struggles that people going through cancer treatment were facing. (Jameson named him Bacca when he was about 1.) My dad was Jameson's best friend. Watching my dad struggle with cancer was really difficult for Jameson."
So, Jameson talked to his mom about how they could help others who were suffering with cancer treatment. "He thought growing his hair to donate could be a way," she explained. "So he started growing his hair out. He is now over the length requirement, and is ready to have a short summer hair cut!
"He asked me last month if his friend Cutter's mom, Kelly Barendse, could be the one to cut his hair. Jameson had some trouble during wrestling after the loss of his Bacca, and Cutter helped him through it. Cutter encouraged Jameson, and cheered for him every match, and even offered an arm around him when Jameson was really missing his Bacca.
"Jameson had decided to donate to Wigs for Kids. Each wig made for a child includes 150,000 strands of hair, and has a cost of about $1,800. We would love to include a financial contribution with his hair donation." To help out, go to: bit.ly/WigsKids