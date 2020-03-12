Doris Rademacher-Dramov is shown holding her first place entry, "How Maggie Shines for America and the Nineteenth Amendment," in the Needlepoint Category in the national Daughters of the American Revolution's Heritage Committee Contest.
"My granddaughter, Maggie Graepel, is currently 11," Doris explained. "The prize winning needlepoint honors her enthusiasm during the 2016 election. At that time, when she was 7, she sent a fan letter to one of the female candidates; the letter landed on the candidate's website.
"The DAR contest theme for 2019-2020 was 'Shine Your Light on the Nineteenth Amendment,' and I thought Maggie's spirited response to the election, and the entire process, was a perfect way to honor not only the original suffragettes, (but also) today's little girls, the female voters — and candidates — of the future."
Doris will be presented with a certificate and ribbon during the DAR Continental Congress in Washington, D.C., in June. As for Maggie, "she is beyond excited to be included," her proud grandmother declared.
