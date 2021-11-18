"My brother, Curtis Fairless, was a Marine and a soldier in the Army National Guard," Angela Fairless wrote. "On his first tour of war the only thing he brought back was some metal shrapnel.
"It was still slowly working its way out of his skull while he took classes at Clatsop Community College, in part thanks to the GI Bill.
"For his second tour of war, however, he had the choice of what items to bring back, so he chose emerald, jade, aquamarine and rubies. I remember him calling me from Afghanistan to ask what my birthstone was, and what my son might like, and to tell me of his experience shopping in an Afghan market.
"I know he was trying to reassure me that somehow occupation with the Army was safer than invasion with the Marines, and I didn't need to worry about him."
Angela is pictured with her brother, and her son, Ruben Saucedo.
"Years later, after struggling the way our veterans do, he did what many do, and ended his own life. He was still enlisted at the time, and I organized his funeral at Warrior Hall in Camp Rilea, where I gave away commemorative dog tags to friends and family.
"The rubies and emeralds were made into dog tags for the Marines, and one special soldier, as well as his nephew. I have one final ruby, and decided to use it, and our story, to hopefully help the efforts to resettle Afghan refugees."
Lutheran Community Services Northwest is helping Angela with her fundraising quest to help the refugees by facilitating a drawing for that remaining gem stone.
You can enter at bit.ly/curtisruby. Every donation, no matter the size, will get one ticket in the drawing, which will take place Dec. 1.
"These are the people who helped our people," Angela added, "and it is the least we can do to welcome them as best we can. Doing so honors all the sacrifices that were made in these war efforts."