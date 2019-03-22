‘Rogue has long been a supporter of the U.S. Coast Guard and other branches of the military,” Rachel Morrison of Rogue Ales & Spirits in Newport wrote.
“This April, we are reissuing our bottle dedicated to U.S. Coast Guard legend Tom McAdams in honor of the 228th anniversary of the Coast Guard.”
Master Chief Petty Officer Thomas McAdams, retired, whose career covered close to 30 years, helped design the 47-foot motor lifeboat used today, survived through nine lifeboat rollovers, participated in more than 5,000 rescues and saved more than 100 lives. (bit.ly/tmcadams)
The bottle will be available at all Oregon Rogue pubs, and Rogue is donating the proceeds to the Coast Guard.
