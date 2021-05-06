"On Thursday, April 22, at about 10 a.m., a domestic rabbit was located in the yard of a homeowner near Third Street and Niagara Avenue in Astoria," the Astoria Police Department posted on its Facebook page (fb.me/AstoriaPolice). "If this is your bunny, please hop to it and contact Officer Kevin Berry at the APD … The rabbit will be in a foster home in the meantime."
Happily, the very next day, Police Chief Geoff Spalding posted an update: "The found bunny that we reported on yesterday … has been reunited with her owner. Clearly, a very heartfelt reunion for this little girl.
"A big shout out to Officer Kevin Berry for going to great lengths to locate the owner, and being willing to temporarily house the bunny until the owner could be found …"
"Another Astoria hoppy ending," the chief noted.