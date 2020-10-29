Since this Halloween will, unfortunately, be a stay-at-home non-event for most, how about binging on some free horror/science fiction B-movies?
For a collection of horror titles you've never heard of, such as the inimitable "The Earth Dies Screaming," check out "Classic Horror Films" at tinyurl.com/hallohorror1.
Then there’s archive.org, which has a plethora of pithy titles, like "Night of the Living Dead," and one of the Ear's all-time favorites as an earlet, "The Screaming Skull," not to mention that cinematic gem "The Wasp Woman." The whole sci-fi/horror collection is at bit.ly/gasp_yikes.
Bonus bonbon: How about watching the 1931 classic, "Dracula" free on PeacockTV.com, starring Vampira's cohort in cinematic crime, Bela Lugosi (pictured)? He does not drink … wine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.