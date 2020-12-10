There has been a lot of concern expressed on social media about the future of the Astoria Riverwalk feral cat colony residents because the area is being redeveloped. Rita Smith of the River Song Foundation, has an update.
"We have been swamped with messages and emails …," Rita wrote. "We are aware, and are working on resolving any potential danger to the cats."
At this point there are only about seven remaining colony residents. "They are old and feral and semi-feral," she explained. "They are the last of over 70 that had been left on the riverwalk in the last few years. We have removed the others over time." A 2012 photo by former Astorian photographer Alex Pajunas is shown.
"… We will be making efforts to trap these cats ASAP. They will be given updated veterinary care and placed in foster homes until a secure enclosure can be made for them on the property of one of our volunteers."
"Thank you for your concern," she added, "but please, again, do not try to trap or take these cats on your own. If you would like to help with building, donating or monitoring traps," she added, "please reach out to us to coordinate."
Rita's phone number is 503-741-7369; you can message her at bit.ly/RiverSongFdn on Facebook; and you can donate by mailing a check to River Song Foundation, P.O. Box 44, Hammond, OR., 97121 or at riversongfoundation.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.